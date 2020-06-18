Watch: Song Ji Hyo’s On-Screen Daughter Asks Who Her Father Is In Teaser For Upcoming Rom-Com

JTBC has launched a brand new teaser for his or her upcoming drama “Did We Love?” (literal title)!

“Did We Love?” is a romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been residing on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she immediately finds herself embarking on an sudden second chapter of her love life when 4 very completely different males enter her story on the similar time.

The brand new teaser is narrated by Ha Nee (Uhm Chae Younger), who’s Noh Ae Jung’s one and solely daughter. She claims, “Ranging from in the present day, I’m going to search for my dad.” First off, Ha Nee describes Noh Ae Jung as a cool profession girl. The 2 have a down-to-earth mother-daughter relationship, and Noh Ae Jung claims Ha Nee is at all times her precedence.

Ha Nee then goes on to describe Oh Dae Oh (Son Ho Jun) as a best-selling creator who is sort of impolite. It looks as if Ha Nee’s primary alternative is Ryu Jin (Song Jong Ho), who she admiringly describes as an actor with excellent appears, expertise, and persona. Oh Yeon Woo (Koo Ja Sung), her trainer, is a powerful candidate as effectively, particularly as a result of he’s on good phrases with Noh Ae Jung’s mom (Kim Mi Kyung). Final however not least is Goo Pa Do (Kim Min Joon) who appears scary however is definitely the daddy of her finest buddy Goo Dong Chan.

Ha Nee additionally introduces Korea’s prime actress and Noh Ae Jung’s love rival Joo Ah Rin (Dasom). Joo Ah Rin could also be often called “Asia’s Angel,” however she is not any angel in terms of preventing for Oh Dae Oh’s coronary heart. On the finish of the clip, Ha Nee asks, “Which of those 4 males is my dad?”

“Did We Love?” will premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST because the follow-up to “Mystic Pop-Up Bar.”

Watch the complete teaser under!

