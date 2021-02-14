Watch: Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin Introduce Their Characters In “Vincenzo”

Forward of the premiere of the upcoming drama “Vincenzo,” tvN shared a particular interview clip of its stars Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin!

After they launched themselves, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin requested playfully, “Can we ask actually robust questions?” Song Joong Ki launched his character, Vincenzo Cassano, as a consigliere who grew up within the Italian mafia, in addition to a lawyer who will be merciless and go to extremes. Requested if he had any similarities to the character, he mentioned, “I believe we each prefer to be alone.” Jeon Yeo Bin confirmed her shock and mentioned, “He’s so form on set that I assumed he preferred being round folks.” Song Joong Ki added, “The distinction between us is that Vincenzo at all times wears formal fits, however Song Joong Ki doesn’t. I like carrying snug garments.”

Song Joong Ki mentioned that it was refreshing to play the character, however added, “The troublesome half was that I’ve by no means been to Italy in my life. I’ve by no means spoken Italian in my life. I’m extra terrified of my Italian instructor than of the director.” He then confirmed a tiny snippet of Italian for the viewers.

Jeon Yeo Bin launched her character as Hong Cha Younger, a lawyer who is very aggressive, sharp-tongued, and has a little bit of an uncommon aspect. She picked the scene during which Vincenzo rides a horse as her favourite scene to movie up to now, however the particulars have been censored for spoilers. She mentioned that she was about 50 p.c related to the character, however Song Joong Ki joked, “I assumed it was extra like 85 to 90 p.c.”

Jeon Yeo Bin continued, “I believe that each Hong Cha Younger and Vincenzo are fiery folks. They each have vacancy and longing inside them. The distinction is that Vincenzo has a really heavy aura of darkness that lies beneath, whereas Cha Younger has a extra practical form of darkness.” The 2 additionally shared random details about themselves, corresponding to “I ate brief rib soup yesterday” (Jeon Yeo Bin) and “I seemed up ‘find out how to peel a thick-skinned squash’ on YouTube this morning” (Song Joong Ki).

Take a look at the video under!

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

Watch Jeon Yeo Bin in “Melo Is My Nature” under!

Watch Now