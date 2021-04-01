Watch: Song Joong Ki Gets Silly And Affectionate With Jeon Yeo Bin And 2PM’s Taecyeon, Chansung, And Nichkhun On Set Of “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” shared a brand new behind-the-scenes look of the forged!

The brand new making-of video begins with Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin rehearsing and discussing their hugging scene in depth. Jeon Yeo Bin tries approaching the scenes in numerous methods, and Song Joong Ki feedback, “I feel it’s humorous if you run in the direction of me.” Jeon Yeo Bin asks, “Is it okay? I questioned if I used to be going overboard.” Song Joong Ki feedback, “It’s cute.”

Yoon Byung Hee additionally advises Lim Chul Soo about filming for making-of movies. He shares, “Don’t attempt to stand out.” Nonetheless, they immediately do an extravagant leap collectively. The forged additionally has a blast as they get very into enjoying a sport of mafia collectively. Song Joong Ki and Search engine marketing Ye Hwa contact fingertips, however the director feedback that the motion is an excessive amount of together with her on-screen husband proper subsequent to her. Yang Kyung Gained tells Song Joong Ki, “I received’t allow you to get away with this.”

In a special clip, Song Joong Ki makes use of the prop gun to comb by means of 2PM’s Taecyeon’s bangs. As Taecyeon will get up with problem, he naturally reacts in Korean, which the director tells him off for since his character is meant to have grown up overseas. Nonetheless, Song Joong Ki sides with Taecyeon, sharing his method of reacting in Korean as effectively.

Song Joong Ki continues to show concern for Taecyeon’s brow. After Song Joong Ki sends him a finger coronary heart and wink, Taecyeon asks, “What if I immediately mentioned, ‘Tae Ho’?” referring to the particular look from Kim Sung Cheol.

2PM’s Nichkhun and Chansung additionally make particular appearances within the drama, and Song Joong Ki briefly joins them on the set. He palms Nichkhun a hand hotter, however he will get requested to depart the scene. Song Joong Ki asks, “You’re filming one thing right here? Who’s starring in it?” In an interview, Nichkhun and Chansung clarify that they’ve been invited by Taecyeon as particular visitors. Song Joong Ki feedback that they’re good-looking, and Chansung returns the praise. Nichkhun shares, “In any case, at present was actually enjoyable, and I feel numerous humorous scenes will come out, so I’m wanting ahead to it.” Chansung provides, “Please watch ‘Vincenzo’ till the tip, and please love 2PM. Keep wholesome.”

In an outside scene, Taecyeon has problem understanding how the director needs him to fall on the bottom, making the set burst into laughter. Kwak Dong Yeon feedback, “He’s lain down in each path besides one.” Taecyeon asks if he ought to fall in the direction of the rock on the bottom and hit his head. In the meantime, Kwak Dong Yeon adorably pretends to shoot on the hearts of the viewers.

Lastly, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin can’t cease laughing whereas filming a romantic scene collectively.

“Vincenzo” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

