Watch: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, And 2PM’s Taecyeon Film “Vincenzo” In High Spirits

tvN’s “Vincenzo” shared a brand new behind-the-scenes look!

First off, Yoon Kyung Ho seems for his particular look and brightens up the ambiance with hilarious traces that aren’t even a part of the script. After filming, somebody asks Yoon Kyung Ho, “You surprise why you even got here right here, huh?” Laughing, the actor admits, “Yeah. Filming is de facto enjoyable, however I don’t assume I’ve the heart to look at the published.”

Subsequent, the clip shares a glimpse of 2PM’s Taecyeon being soaked with pig blood. Throughout filming, his expression is darkish and fierce, however as soon as the digicam turns off, he pouts unhappily and pretends to cry. He motions for the crew member filming the making-of video to return nearer. Then he complains, “Truthfully, what did I achieve this improper? I didn’t make medication. All I did was kill a prosecutor. Don’t you assume you’re taking this too far?”

Then after a second take with Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin cheering from the other facet, Taecyeon states, “Do you assume I’m the one villain right here? They’re villains too! They are saying you punish evil with evil, however why isn’t anybody punishing them?” The display modifications to Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin who’re dancing with clean expressions, and the caption reads, “As a result of we’re good villains.”

Then Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin pair up for an consuming scene. Song Joong Ki asks if they’ll actually eat the meals, and the director enthusiastically provides him permission. Nevertheless, Song Joong Ki drops his meals, and he begins to really feel awkward about repeatedly consuming on display. He breaks right into a smile, and the director laughs as she asks, “Why are you smiling? Even you assume that is ridiculous, don’t you?” He makes an excuse, saying, “I have to eat the pajeon (Korean pancake) with a view to get into the scene.”

Then the 2 workforce up with Lee Hye Jung who made a particular look as a gallery director. Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin observe how they’re going to go in for the kiss scene that’s prompted by Lee Hye Jung’s character. Jeon Yeo Bin cups Song Joong Ki’s face and leans in. Song Joong Ki asks the director what to do and jokingly bends his knee and lifts up his foot, making his co-star again away whereas laughing. Whereas the 2 rehearse, Lee Hye Jung can’t assist however squeal on the facet, and Jeon Yeo Bin laughs in embarrassment.

“Vincenzo” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

