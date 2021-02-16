Watch: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, And 2PM’s Taecyeon Join Forces To Repay Evildoers In “Vincenzo” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” launched a spotlight reel to extend followers’ anticipation for the premiere!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, a lawyer and Mafia consigliere who was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea because of a battle inside his group, he crosses paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer named Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (Taecyeon). They be part of forces to make use of villainous strategies in taking down villains who can’t be punished by the legislation.

A newly launched teaser begins with Vincenzo declaring, “I don’t care. I’ll be the choose of that.” The video guarantees exhilarating motion scenes that contain weapons, hand-to-hand fight, and extra.

Vincenzo arrives in Korea, and his voiceover says, “My aim is to destroy that constructing.” Nonetheless, issues aren’t clean crusing as he runs into center faculty bullies and unusual shopkeepers who refuse to present him the good thing about the doubt simply because he’s a Mafia consigliere.

The clip additionally offers a glimpse of Hong Cha Younger, a daring lawyer who doesn’t hesitate to spout crocodile tears for her personal profit. She is intrigued by Vincenzo, and Jang Joon Woo guesses she’s focused on him in a approach that’s not associated to work. Hong Cha Younger and Vincenzo crosses paths, and she or he boldly assumes there’s extra to his motive for attempting to demolish the constructing.

Ultimately, the constructing is taken over by Babel Building, leaving the shopkeepers bewildered and pissed off. Geumga Plaza shopkeepers’ lawyer Hong Yoo Chan (performed by Yoo Jae Myung) has no selection however to cooperate with Vincenzo. Ultimately, Hong Cha Younger and Jang Joon Woo additionally be part of arms with Vincenzo to battle in opposition to those that can’t be punished by the legislation. Collectively, they face the evil lawyer Choi Myung Hee (performed by Kim Yeo Jin) and Jang Han Website positioning (performed by Kwak Dong Yeon), the president of probably the most outstanding firms in South Korea.

Watch the complete spotlight reel beneath!

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

