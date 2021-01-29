Watch: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, Taecyeon, And More Preview Battle With Evil In “Vincenzo” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” shared an exciting second teaser video!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who strikes again to Korea resulting from a battle inside his group. He finally ends up crossing paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer named Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin), and the 2 be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the regulation.

The primary teaser video upped pleasure by giving a take a look at Song Joong Ki in character as he gave a chilling warning. The second continues to boost anticipation by previewing the extraordinary forged of villains who’ll be showing within the present.

As the brand new clip begins off with a take a look at his previous, Vincenzo Cassano says, “Evil is punished by evil.” He seems after having lived within the shadows, and the lawyer Hong Yoo Chan (performed by Yoo Jae Myung) says, “I want an actual monster would come and wipe out all these bastards.”

The video additionally introduces Hong Cha Younger, who groups up with Song Joong Ki whereas saying, “Let’s simply determine on one rule. To not do hurt to anybody’s life.” Intern lawyer Jang Joon Woo (performed by 2PM’s Taecyeon) exclaims that he has a foul feeling about this, and his instinct seems to be proper, as Vincenzo Cassano reveals his cruel, evil aspect whereas he factors a gun at somebody.

The clip additionally offers a take a look at a distressed Jang Han Web optimization (performed by Kwak Dong Yeon), who’s the president of Babel Group and a villain who’s obsessive about successful. Vincenzo Cassano is additional provoked when the heartless villainess Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin) seems within the image. He says, “I’m not right here to barter, however to ship a warning. I’ll by no means forgive such a despicable act.” The darkish hero stands in entrance of a constructing and watches it collapse.

Try the teaser under!

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20.

