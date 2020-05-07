Watch: Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, And More Are Intrepid Space Adventurers In Jaw-Dropping Trailer For Sci-Fi Blockbuster “Space Sweepers”

An thrilling first look has been shared on the upcoming movie “Space Sweepers”!

The much-anticipated film has been described as Korea’s first sci-fi blockbuster set in house, with a narrative and graphics of a scale by no means seen earlier than within the nation’s cinematic historical past. Its star-studded forged consists of Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, and extra, and the movie is helmed by “A Werewolf Boy” director Jo Sung Hee.

“Space Sweepers” is about within the 12 months 2092 and follows the crew of an area junk collector ship known as The Victory. Once they uncover a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s recognized to be a weapon of mass destruction, they get entangled in a dangerous enterprise deal.

In the 12 months 2092, house is stuffed with harmful floating rubbish like discarded satellites and abandoned spaceships. The crew of The Victory travels via house searching for rubbish they’ll earn money off, whereas additionally competing with junk collector ships from different nations and utilizing the speediness of their craft to defeat their rivals.

Song Joong Ki is making his return to the large display after three years away as he takes the position of pilot Tae Ho. The pilot has a cool air about him and a assured smile, whereas he’s additionally so poor that he pilots the ship carrying simply socks with holes in them as an alternative of footwear.

Kim Tae Ri has taken the position of The Victory’s younger captain Jang Solar Jang, who sports activities slicked-back hair and sun shades and appears intimidating along with her laser gun.

Jin Seon Kyu performs engineer Tiger Park, taking up a change into an unconventional character who’s coated in tattoos and makes use of his energy to push the ship’s engine core lever.

In addition, a key issue within the The Victory’s success at being the primary to harpoon the junk they uncover is their speedy harpooning robotic who glides via house with a sound like a whistle. Yoo Hae Jin performs the robotic, within the first time {that a} Korean movie has used movement seize to have an actor carry out with their co-stars.

Take a look at the thrilling trailer beneath!

“Space Sweepers” is presently in post-production and is deliberate for a summer season 2020 premiere.

