Watch: Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, And More Discover A Deadly Treasure In New “Area Sweepers” Trailer

The much-anticipated movie “Area Sweepers” has shared a brand new trailer and introduced its official launch date!

It’s now been shared that the film will probably be hitting theaters in Korea on September 23.

“Area Sweepers” is about within the yr 2092 and follows the crew of an area junk collector ship known as The Victory. Once they uncover a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s recognized to be a weapon of mass destruction, they get entangled in a dangerous enterprise deal. Its star-studded forged contains Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, and extra, and the movie is helmed by “A Werewolf Boy” director Jo Sung Hee.

The newest trailer for the movie first follows the crew of The Victory as they compete with junk collector ships from different nations whereas scavenging for treasures amongst house waste.

Kim Tae Ri performs the ship’s younger captain Jang Solar Jang, and as they strategy some probably beneficial junk, she says, “Out of the way in which, you hacks. That’s mine.”

Pilot Tae Ho, performed by Song Joong Ki, grins from ear to ear as they zoom via house. They’re yelled at over comms in English by their rivals who say, “You’re critically going to take all the things?!”

Whereas The Victory is named the speediest ship in house in order that they rapidly seize the most-wanted junk round, the crew’s cash scenario is rarely steady due to debt and restore prices for his or her ship. On high of that, the crew mentions within the trailer that their teamwork is an entire mess. Jang Solar Jang flips a desk throughout a battle along with her crew members, they usually get right into a brawl.

Pilot Tae Ho, engineer Tiger Park (performed by Jin Seon Kyu), and the ship’s harpooning robotic (performed by Yoo Hae Jin) open up a container on one other ship they’ve found, with Song Joong Ki saying, “Alright, we could make some cash once more at the moment?”

They’re shocked to discover a humanoid robotic that appears like a baby among the many cargo, and once they deliver it inside, they discover out via the information that it’s a lethal weapon.

Tae Ho smells an excellent money-making alternative and plans to resell the bomb. “This child is price cash,” he tells the others, however captain Jang Solar Jang opposes the thought, saying it wouldn’t be morally proper to promote the bomb. “What the hell are you speaking about?” Tae Ho replies.

Take a look at the trailer beneath!

