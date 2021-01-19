Watch: Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, And More Encounter Danger And Thrilling Adventure In Trailer For “House Sweepers”

The much-anticipated sci-fi blockbuster movie “House Sweepers” shared an thrilling essential trailer on January 19!

The star-studded solid of “House Sweepers” consists of Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin because the crew of an area junk collector ship referred to as The Victory. Set within the yr 2092, the story follows the house scavengers as they come upon a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s recognized to be a weapon of mass destruction they usually wind up concerned in a harmful enterprise deal.

The brand new trailer begins off with a take a look at the maverick crew together with pilot Tae Ho (Song Joong Ki), Captain Jang (Kim Tae Ri), engineer Tiger Park (Jin Seon Kyu), and the ship’s harpoonist robotic (Yoo Hae Jin) as they become profitable by gathering house junk and promoting it. After they have the nice luck of coming throughout Dorothy by probability, they’re initially shocked by the robotic that appears like a younger human baby. They flip excited as soon as they understand this may very well be an enormous money-making alternative, however issues don’t go based on plan they usually find yourself confronted with an enormous disaster. The trailer’s tag line reads, “These misfits may simply save the world.”

Watch the trailer under with English subtitles!

“House Sweepers” was initially scheduled to premiere in theaters in the summertime of 2020, however following a number of postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie will now be launched on Netflix in 190 international locations on February 5.

