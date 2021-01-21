Watch: Song Joong Ki Sends An Ominous Warning In Exciting 1st Teaser For New tvN Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” has unveiled its intriguing first teaser!

“Vincenzo” is a brand new drama starring Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea as a result of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (performed by Jeon Yeo Bin) and her barely clumsy intern Jang Joon Woo (performed by 2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the court docket of legislation.

In the newly launched teaser for the upcoming drama, Vincenzo Cassano declares, “I’m not right here to barter, however to ship a warning.” Wielding each the scales of justice and a gun, he continues, “As a result of I’m going to be the one making the judgment.”

“Vincenzo” will premiere on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of tvN’s “Mr. Queen.”

Try the primary teaser for the drama under!

Whilst you look ahead to “Vincenzo,” watch “Mr. Queen” with subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and watch Song Joong Ki in “Descendants of the Solar” right here!

Watch Now