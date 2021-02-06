Watch: Song Joong Ki Turns Into Unstoppable Antihero With Plans For Revenge In New “Vincenzo” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” launched a brand new teaser!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who strikes again to Korea as a result of a battle inside his group. He finally ends up crossing paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer named Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin), and the 2 be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the legislation.

The video offers one other take a look at Vincenzo Cassano and the obstacles he comes throughout whereas making an attempt to fulfill his objective of revenge. The caption states “a really harmful stranger meets very unusual neighbors.” Though Vincenzo Cassano isn’t afraid to start out fights or kill to get what he needs, he will get into varied baffling conditions along with his odd neighbors.

Intern lawyer Jang Joon Woo (performed by 2PM’s Taecyeon) makes an attempt to dissuade Hong Cha Younger from getting near Vincenzo Cassano, saying, “I’m solely nervous about you.” Nevertheless, that doesn’t cease her from approaching Vincenzo Cassano, and he or she’s decided to seek out out the reality behind his plans.

The clip additionally previews the enemies Vincenzo Cassano must face, together with lawyer Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin), in any other case generally known as a viper, and Jang Han Search engine optimisation (Kwak Dong Yeon), the president of Babel Group. One other caption guarantees Vincenzo Cassano will punish evil with evil. Choi Myung Hee coldly feedback, “It doesn’t take a lot power in my fingers to interrupt your neck.” Vincenzo Cassano vows, “I’m going to get this again it doesn’t matter what, and I’ll be certain that all of you pay for what you probably did.”

Take a look at the teaser under!

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Song Joong Ki in “The Harmless Man“:

