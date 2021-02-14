Watch: Song Joong Ki Vows Revenge And Strikes Fear Into People’s Hearts In Action-Packed Preview For “Vincenzo”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” has shared an thrilling sneak peek of its upcoming first episode!

“Vincenzo” is a brand new drama starring Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea resulting from a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (performed by Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (performed by 2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the courtroom of regulation.

In the newly launched preview of the drama’s premiere, Vincenzo leaves Italy for Korea with a mission—and a deadline. The antihero declares, “I have to wrap up all the things inside a month, after which I’ll head to Malta straight away.” Nevertheless, he quickly faces a couple of impediment, together with a gang of center faculty delinquents who don’t appear to know what they’re up towards. One of many college students, who appears to be after Vincenzo’s luxurious watch, threatens him by saying, “It looks as if you don’t know but how scary center faculty college students may be.”

When Vincenzo arrives at Geumga Plaza, the shopkeepers are instantly cautious of the mysterious stranger. “There’s one thing ominous about his look,” says considered one of them in voice-over, “like a good-looking villain from a film.”

Suspicious of the newcomer, Hong Cha Younger appears to deliberately get on Vincenzo’s nerves, resulting in a livid outburst in Italian on his half. Unperturbed, the tough-as-nails lawyer coolly retorts, “Form of feels like unhealthy phrases.” In the meantime, the Geumga Plaza shopkeepers’ legal professional Hong Yoo Chan (performed by Yoo Jae Myung) retains his guard up, saying, “I’ll by no means belief folks such as you.”

The clip goes on to point out Geumga Plaza falling into the palms of Babel Development, an organization with ties to the merciless lawyer Choi Myung Hee (performed by Kim Yeo Jin). Because the plot begins to choose up the tempo, Hong Cha Younger remarks dryly, “In a means, it’s all mafia and cartels in Korea,” referring to the issue of prosecuting highly effective and well-connected folks by means of the justice system.

Recognizing the necessity for a “darkish hero” who operates exterior the regulation, Vincenzo steps as much as the problem as he threatens somebody, “I’m not right here to barter, however to ship a warning.” The younger and harmless Jang Joon Woo worries, “It’s too horrible. There are folks there, in any case,” however Vincenzo barely bats an eyelash as he watches a whole constructing collapse in entrance of him.

The preview ends with Vincenzo warning, “I’m by no means going to forgive any of you, it doesn’t matter what.”

“Vincenzo” will premiere on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST, taking up the time slot at present occupied by tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen.” Try the brand new preview of the drama’s first episode beneath!

When you look ahead to “Vincenzo,” watch “Mr. Queen” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)