Watch: Song Kang And Han So Hee Read Synopsis For Their Upcoming JTBC Romance Drama

On April 30, JTBC shared a short teaser of Song Kang and Han So Hee reading the synopsis for their upcoming romance drama!

Last month, it was confirmed that Song Kang and Han So Hee would be starring in the new drama “I Know But” (literal translation), which is based on the webtoon of the same name. It is about a woman who wants to date but doesn’t believe in love, and a man who thinks dating is a pain but likes to flirt.

Against a colorful background of books and dressed in complementary knit sweaters, the two actors read aloud the synopsis for the drama:

There is a man and a woman who are 22 years old, no longer minors but not quite yet adults. Everything seems possible, but nothing goes as planned. There is constant wavering between the many crossroads that appear. On top of all this, a sudden love that appears like a bolt from the blue can be both wonderful and wretched. These two people who had a fateful meeting fall in love like a midsummer night’s dream and start up an ambiguous friendship. You might wonder how the unsteady relationship between these two will unfold, or feel embarrassed because of how relatable it is, because we all know what realistic dating and the true face of love looks like. Ah, but this is not to say that we shouldn’t believe in love. Love is not pain because it will end someday, but because there is always a new start behind the pain. I know that, but still…

Check out the video below!

What do you think of the two actors’ chemistry so far?

Check out Song Kang in “When the Devil Calls Your Name” below…

Watch Now

… and Han So Hee in “100 Days My Prince” below!

Watch Now