Watch: Song Kang And Park In Hwan Become Each Other’s Wings In New “Navillera” Teaser

“Navillera” has launched a brand new teaser!

On March 9, tvN uploaded the fourth teaser for “Navillera” which highlights the particular relationship between Song Kang and Park In Hwan.

Primarily based on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify, “Navillera” tells the story of Duk Chool (Park In Hwan), a person who begins ballet on the age of 70, and Chae Rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his goals.

As he feels he’s nearing the top of his life, Duk Chool lastly decides to chase his lifelong dream of ballet. Though his personal life feels heavy and frightful, Chae Rok reaches a turning level as he begins instructing Duk Chool ballet and appearing as his supervisor.

In the brand new teaser, Chae Rok is caught in a rut after as soon as being a promising ballerino. He feedback, “Do you suppose I gained’t have the ability to do it?” Somebody responds, “You’re caught in a single place proper now.” Duk Chool seeks out Chae Rok’s assist and tells him, “Earlier than I die, I additionally wish to fly.”

At first, Chae Rok finds Duk Chool bothersome and tells him, “Go dwelling!” Nevertheless, the 2 develop nearer as they observe and spend extra time collectively. Duk Chool even confesses to Chae Rok, “When I’m able to do it, I’m making an attempt to not hesitate and persevere till the top.” He provides, “Simply consider in your self, Chae Rok.” On the finish, Chae Rok sends his help to Duk Chool with a notice wishing him good luck.

Watch the total teaser right here!

tvN’s “Navillera” premieres on March 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

