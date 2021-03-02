Watch: Song Kang And Park In Hwan Take Another Shot At Their Dreams In New “Navillera” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Navillera” launched a new teaser that shares a glimpse of Song Kang and Park In Hwan’s journey to realize their forgotten goals!

Primarily based on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify, “Navillera” tells the story of Duk Chool (Park In Hwan), a person who begins ballet on the age of 70, and Chae Rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his goals.

The teaser begins with Duk Chool saying, “, I’ve by no means finished something I wished to do.” He gazes longingly on the details about ballet he has collected through the years and throws them within the trash bin to eliminate any lingering affection he has for it. Nevertheless, he leads to a ballet studio, and it looks as if he’s going to take one final shot at his goals.

Alternatively, Chae Rok misplaced his manner in the direction of his goals as a result of tough occasions in his life. In frustration, he claims, “Perhaps your phrases grew to become a curse, however I can’t reside properly. I don’t understand how I’m going to reside, and I don’t even know if tomorrow will come or not.” He lands on the ground of the ballet studio with heavy shoulders and a distressed expression.

Then Duk Chool’s voiceover says, “Chae Rok, you reside solely as soon as. That’s why I cherish this second.” Duk Chool works exhausting in the direction of his new aim, and Chae Rok, who practices ballet subsequent to him, asks, “Why do you wish to do ballet?”

Take a look at the teaser under!

“Navillera” premieres on Monday, March 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Song Kang in “When the Satan Calls Your Title” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)