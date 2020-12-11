General News

Watch: Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jin Wook, And Lee Si Young Join “Working Man” Cast For An Intense Game In Preview

December 11, 2020
The leads of “Candy Residence” will likely be visitors on SBS’s “Working Man”!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, the upcoming Netflix sequence “Candy Residence” is a few loner highschool scholar named Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang) who strikes to a brand new condominium constructing after dropping his household in a tragic accident. There, he faces a sequence of surprising and terrifying occasions as people all of the sudden start remodeling into monsters throughout him. The present co-stars Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Lee Do Hyun, and extra.

The 4 stars will tackle the “Working Man” solid within the subsequent episode for a battle during which the members rework into residents of the present’s Inexperienced Residence flats and the “Candy Residence” staff every performs distinctive characters. In accordance with a preview, Lee Jin Wook performs a detective, Lee Si Young a constructing proprietor, Lee Do Hyun a scholar finding out for an examination, and Song Kang an aspiring actor.

Yoo Jae Suk tells his fellow solid members within the preview that he heard that there’s a monster among the many residents, and everybody turns into a suspect as chaos takes over. Song Ji Hyo factors at somebody and says, “You’re suspicious!” A caption reads, “In order to outlive, get out proper now!” One other shares that everybody may rework right into a monster.

The episode will air on December 13 at 5 p.m. KST.

