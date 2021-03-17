Watch: Song Kang, Park In Hwan, And More Weather Hardships Together In Heartwarming “Navillera” Highlight Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Navillera” launched a brand new spotlight video!

Based mostly on a webtoon of the identical title, “Navillera” is about Shim Duk Chool (Park In Hwan), who begins ballet on the age of 70, and Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his goals.

The brand new spotlight video begins with Shim Duk Chool celebrating his seventieth birthday along with his household. He shares, “I’ve by no means performed one thing I wished to do. Not less than now, I’m attempting to do what I need to do.” After getting impressed by a “Swan Lake” efficiency, he watches Lee Chae Rok observe from afar. When Lee Chae Rok asks, “Why are you gazing me?” Shim Duk Chool replies, “I need to do ballet.”

Lee Chae Rok additionally appears to be struggling along with his personal set of issues when he receives a name from his father, who has simply been launched from jail. Lee Chae Rok feedback, “I spotted for the primary time after seeing ballet. I need to strive flying as soon as too.”

Unexpectedly, Lee Chae Rok out of the blue turns into Shim Duk Chool’s trainer in ballet. Though Lee Chae Rok bursts out in anger, his coach explains that Shim Duk Chool might be his new supervisor. Shim Duk Chool begins to hold out his duties by waking Lee Chae Rok up within the morning and taking notes in his pocket book. When Lee Chae Rok sees what Shim Duk Chool has written, he asks, “When did I get offended?”

Shim Duk Chool’s spouse Choi Hae Nam (Na Moon Hee) additionally will get suspicious of him, and he or she begins to really feel annoyed since her kids don’t need to reciprocate her affection. Shim Duk Chool advises her to do what she needs now, however Choi Hae Nam asks if she ought to simply give up being a mom and his spouse. The teaser additionally introduces Shim Eun Ho (Hong Seung Hee), who continues to persevere in her profession regardless of mistreatment.

Lastly, Lee Chae Rok begins to assist Shim Duk Chool whereas asking why he needs to be taught ballet at his age. Shim Duk Chool responds, “I additionally wished to fly as soon as earlier than I die.” As Lee Chae Rok seems to hit a wall in progress, Shim Duk Chool continues to reward him and consider in him.

“Navillera” premieres on March 22 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch the complete spotlight video beneath!

