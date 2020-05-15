Watch: Song Seung Heon And Seo Ji Hye Go From Hate To Love In Teaser For Upcoming Drama “Dinner Mate”

Upcoming MBC drama “Dinner Mate” has shared a glimpse of the love-hate relationship between Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye in a brand new teaser!

Primarily based on the webtoon of the identical title, “Dinner Mate” tells the love story of a person and a girl who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreak. By consuming dinner collectively, they ultimately get better their means to really feel emotion and start to search out love over meals.

Song Seung Heon will play Kim Hae Kyung, an clever psychiatrist and meals psychologist who analyzes individuals by watching them eat. Seo Ji Hye will tackle the position of internet channel 2N BOX’s PD (producing director) Woo Do Hee, a whimsical and brilliant character who’s well-liked amongst her friends.

In the teaser, Nam Ah Younger (Ye Ji Received) tells Woo Do Hee she needs psychiatrist Kim Hae Kyung on their present, and Woo Do Hee guarantees she’ll get him to do that. Little does she know that they’re going to begin off as enemies. Woo Do Hee and Kim Hae Kyung interact in a verbal battle, and he or she calls for he come face-to-face along with her. They race in the direction of one another with unrestrained fury, and he angrily says, “I can’t tolerate this!”

In the clip, Kim Hae Kyung appears to be getting again collectively along with his ex-girlfriend Jin No Eul (Son Naeun), however with Woo Do Hee within the image, a brand new love line begins to type. Woo Do Hee claims she doesn’t imagine in destiny, however Kim Hae Kyung firmly replies, “No. This is destiny.”

“Dinner Mate” will premiere on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the complete teaser beneath!

