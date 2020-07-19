Watch: Soyou, IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Younger, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, And Kim Dong Jun Appear In “Working Man” Preview

Subsequent week’s episode of SBS’s “Working Man” is filled with star visitors!

On July 19, SBS launched a preview of the upcoming episode. The preview begins with the forged making enjoyable of Yoo Jae Suk for what occurred within the earlier episode, however he’s quickly cheered up by the looks of a number of visitors: Soyou, IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Younger, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon. Jun So Min, then again, is delighted to search out that there’s one male visitor, Kim Dong Jun.

Titled “Don’t Fear, Be Joyful” (the “don’t” is a pun on the Korean phrase for cash, don), the race options the forged and visitors making an attempt to companion off based on which forged member has essentially the most cash. In a sequence of more and more aggressive and backstabbing missions, the members should win more cash and resist the temptation to wager all of it.

This episode of “Working Man” will air on July 26. Try the preview under!

Try an episode of “Working Man” right here:

Watch Now