Watch ‘SpongeBob’ Spinoff ‘Kamp Koral’ Sneak Peak

Children first bought to fall in love with the ever-bubbly and porous SpongeBob SquarePants again when the Stephen Hillenberg-created present launched on Nickelodeon the summer time of ’99. Twenty-two years later, these now-adult followers and their kids will get to expertise SpongeBob earlier than he was perennially donning a tie and flipping patties on the Krusty Krab, having nautical, nonsensical enjoyable at summer time camp.

In the present day, Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus (the quickly to be rebranded CBS All Entry) dropped a six-minute sneak peek of the all-new “SpongeBob SquarePants” prequel, “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Below Years” in the course of the slimy, family-friendly halftime presentation of the NFL wild card sport Sunday on Nickelodeon. The CG-animated spinoff collection follows a 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pint-sized marine friends (assume a brace-faced Sandy Cheeks), as they sing by the waterlogged campfire and swim by the kelp forest in Lake Yuckymuck.

On this first preview, “The Jellyfish Child,” SpongeBob is set to catch his first jellyfish— an vital ceremony of passage on this planet of Bikini Backside —with assistance from his associates. The Nickelodeon Animation Studio manufacturing options most of SpongeBob’s authentic voice forged, with Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Invoice Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabbs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their legendary roles.

SpongeBob will probably be joined by two new characters that whimsical summer time, Nobby (Carlos Alazraqui) and Narlene (Kate Higgins), a pair of narwhal siblings who dwell within the woods surrounding Kamp Koral. Although the premiere date has not been launched but, the spinoff will probably be coming quickly to Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’ upcoming streaming subscription service that not too long ago went via a rebrand. Following the prequel’s run on the video-on-demand platform, the collection will air on Nickelodeon later in 2021.

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Below Years” is govt produced by SpongeBob SquarePants veterans Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica, and is overseen by Kelley Gardner, vp, present collection animation, Nickelodeon.