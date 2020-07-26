Watch: SSAK3 Explains Their Positions In The Group + Previews Collabs With MAMAMOO And Kwanghee For Solo Tracks

On the July 25 “How Do You Play?” broadcast, SSAK3 took viewers behind the scenes of their music video and solo recording classes!

Throughout the episode, Yoo Jae Suk (Yoo Dragon), Lee Hyori (Linda G), and Rain (B-Ryong) had been on set for his or her “Seashore Once more” music video. Though “Part TV” ended earlier this 12 months, reporter Park Seul Gi met up with the trio for an interview and a short lived revival of the present.

SSAK3 hilariously confirmed off their mismatched teamwork with a chaotic group introduction, and Yoo Jae Suk defined, “We’re all grasping and have busy schedules, so we’re a bunch that doesn’t attempt to purposely conceal that greed and need.” Lee Hyori added, “We’re going to take over this summer time after which depart.”

When requested what place they every maintain within the group, Rain jokingly answered, “I’m answerable for folks being sick of seeing me,” referring to a remark Lee Hyori had made to him early on of their group preparations.

Lee Hyori shared, “I’m answerable for angle,” whereas Yoo Jae Suk added, “I’m answerable for being probably the most versatile.” Nevertheless, his members questioned this as Lee Hyori jumped in to remark, “[Yoo Jae Suk] has no presence. What do you name that?”

Park Seul Gi helped her out by jokingly calling him a “deud bo,” a Korean abbreviation for one thing you’ve by no means heard of or seen. Yoo Jae Suk made everybody snicker by commenting, “Alright I’ll do this. I prefer it.”

SSAK3 had been requested if that they had good group chemistry, to which Rain responded, “Our chemistry just isn’t good.” After receiving chilly stares from his members, he hilariously revised his reply to “Our chemistry is nice.” Yoo Jae Suk defined, “Though it’s our first interview, we might need frequent arguments.” Lee Hyori jokingly chimed in, “You would possibly even have to come back again [for another interview] due to a workforce feud.”

Later, each Rain and Lee Hyori revealed they most well-liked group promotions over solo ones. They had been all touched as Lee Hyori defined, “Our promotions are so enjoyable,” earlier than she hilariously added, “Once I’m alone, I’ve to sing dwell and dance on my own from starting to finish, and I even get all of the hate to myself.”

The two additionally praised Yoo Jae Suk’s singing and dancing abilities as Lee Hyori shared, “Since Yoo Dragon has carried out numerous tasks close to music, he’s excellent. He’s higher than common at dancing and is nice at each singing and rapping. I believed he was doing this to be humorous, however he’s a lot better than I believed.”

Rain added, “Each time I name our dancers, Yoo Dragon is at all times there training.”

Yoo Jae Suk defined, “I’ve unintentionally ended up obtained coaching from many alternative academics at many alternative businesses like YG, JYP, and SM. I ponder whether that is the massive image I’ve been drawing for 10 years.” Lee Hyori joked, “What should you debut as a solo dance singer now?”

Relating to her husband Lee Sang Quickly’s ideas on her promotions in Seoul, Lee Hyori shared, “He worries quite a bit. He at all times says that I’m like a bit child let free by the water and that I’ll get into bother with out him.”

Yoo Jae Suk hilariously commented, “Whenever you debut as a bunch, aren’t you supposed to maintain courting a secret?” Lee Hyori joined in on his joke and added, “In order to take care of our reputation, we have now to maintain our marriages a secret, so are you able to be sure this doesn’t air?” Rain jumped in to inform Park Seul Gi, “I’ve two daughters, however I’ll provide the unique scoop sooner or later.”

Lastly, the group revealed their distinctive however unanimously-picked first place promise, which is to hit every one other simply as soon as. When requested about her dream lady group as a primary place promise, Lee Hyori shared, “No matter whether or not we place first or not, I’m down at any time when so long as all of them are.”

Later within the episode, every member of SSAK3 was proven recording their solo songs. Yoo Jae Suk recorded a duet with Kwanghee, who beforehand joined SSAK3 for his or her remake of “In Summer season.”

Working with Code Kunst, Lee Hyori confirmed off her extremely charismatic husky voice with a preview of her groovy solo monitor “Linda.”

To amp up the power of his thrilling solo music, Rain was joined by MAMAMOO. He thanked the group for agreeing to function on the monitor and introduced that he had already divided up their elements. After he cautiously requested them to look it over and ensure it was okay, MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic made everybody snicker by instantly commenting, “It’s nice.”

SSAK3 met up as soon as extra for the outside portion of their music video. Forward of their filming, Rain commented on how cool it was that SSAK3 was formally registered as a bunch on portal websites. Lee Hyori added that on her profile, she initially solely had Fin.Okay.L. listed as her group, however SSAK3 was now on it too.

They continued to indicate off their hilarious competitiveness as Lee Hyori questioned what Rain was doing the week prior. He defined he had filmed a industrial, and Lee Hyori requested, “Industrial? For the fridge?” She clarified how she knew this, saying, “I used to be strolling down the road after I noticed his workers member. I requested, ‘Is Ji Hoon (Rain’s start identify) right here?’ So I went inside. I believed, ‘I caught him!’ He was sporting a revealing shirt and posing in entrance of a fridge.”

After energetically filming varied scenes for his or her 90’s-themed music video, the trio sat down to observe the clips. They commented on how unhappy and nostalgic it was, expressing their remorse that the group’s finish was not lengthy after their debut.

The finish of the episode featured the refreshing and nostalgic music video for “Seashore Once more,” which might you take a look at right here!

Watch the full episode of “How Do You Play?” beneath!

