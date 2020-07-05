Watch: SSAK3 Sails Back To The ’90s In Cover Music Video Ahead Of Their Debut

On the July 4 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Linda G (Lee Hyori), B-Ryong (Rain) and Yoo Dragon (Yoo Jae Suk) filmed a canopy music video as SSAK3.

After rehearsing their choreography and taking pictures their profile photographs, the members headed to the music video set for his or her cowl of DEUX’s 1994 observe “In Summer time.” The music video was filmed on a yacht, with Kwanghee performing as the members’ caretaker.

Regardless of her expertise as a woman group member, Lee Hyori was embarrassed at being unable to observe the choreography. Rain, who acted as the group’s dance mentor, teased her about it. Later, on the MV set, she returned to her roots as Fin.Okay.L. with a cute picture.

At one level within the episode, Rain joked to Kwanghee, “I gave you my telephone quantity, so why don’t you name me?” Kwanghee responded, “Don’t be like that. It’s not cool.” Rain quipped, “I shouldn’t act so pathetic?” and Kwanghee stated, “I’ll by no means experience in your automotive.” Rain additionally pulled out his trademark strikes, a lot to the complaints of the remainder of the group.

SSAK3 additionally met to have a good time Rain’s birthday (June 25). Linda G joked, “You’re in control of psychological care on ‘I-LAND,’ however you have to handle your personal first.” Rain responded, “Once I go there, I’ve my very own expertise and vibe.” SSAK3 additionally deliberate to carry out at an internet showcase in addition to “Music Core.”

Take a look at the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” beneath!

