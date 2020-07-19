Watch: SSAK3 Shows Off Their Dance Skills In The Rain In Debut MV Filming On “How Do You Play?”

On the July 18 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, SSAK3 started filming their debut music video.

First, the SSAK3 members met with photographer Hong Jang Hyun for his or her album jacket shoot. Hong Jang Hyun has shot Kang Dong Received, Gong Yoo, and G-Dragon for pictorials, and even shot Lee Hyori’s album jacket previously. Yoo Jae Suk introduced a 90s vibe to set together with his denim vogue, whereas Lee Hyori made the others snicker together with her coiffure. Rain, as anticipated, took off his shirt to indicate off his toned chest and abs.

Lumpens, who has labored with BTS on their music movies, appeared on the present as their MV director. Throughout filming, Rain confirmed off his performing abilities as he ad-libbed strains on the pay cellphone, cracking Lee Hyori up. The three members additionally confirmed off their synchronized choreography as they danced within the rain. Lee Hyori and Rain notably confirmed their abilities within the free dance portion, with Rain taking off his shirt once more and Lee Hyori channeling her inside diva.

In the episode, it was additionally revealed that the members’ solo tracks could be launched on August 1.

Simply earlier than the episode aired, SSAK3 launched their debut monitor, “Seaside Once more” (literal title), on digital music platforms. SSAK3 will make their debut efficiency on “Music Core” on July 25, once they may even launch the total MV for “Seaside Once more” and their new monitor “Play That Summer season.”

Take a look at the director’s minimize of SSAK3’s debut MV beneath!

And take a look at an episode of “How Do You Play?” right here:

