Watch: SSAK3 Takes 2nd Win For “Seashore Once more” On “Music Core”; Performances By ATEEZ, APRIL, Soyou, And More

August 1, 2020
The August 1 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” up towards SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria.” Hwasa got here in third place with 5,714 factors, whereas BLACKPINK got here in second place with 6,609 factors.

SSAK3 took house the win with a complete of 8,399 factors, making this their second win for “Seashore Once more.”

Congratulations to SSAK3! To rejoice, “Music Core” launched a particular model of their efficiency of “In Summer season” and “Seashore Once more”:

The day additionally featured performances by Soyou, Jessi, Eric Nam, APRIL, ATEEZ, WayV, Heo Chanmi, Jeong Sewoon, AB6IX, Somi, 1THE9, TOO, E’LAST, XRO, Han Ga Bin, and BOYHOOD.

Try the performances under!

E’LAST – “swear”

Han Ga Bin that includes Sam Okyere – “Honey! Ah~”

TOO – “Depend 1, 2”

XRO – “Welcome To My Jungle”

BOYHOOD – “Retro Love”

1THE9 – “Unhealthy Man”

Heo Chanmi – “Lights”

ATEEZ – “Fever” + “Inception”

Somi – “What You Ready For”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say sure”

APRIL – “Paradise” + “Now Or By no means”

AB6IX – “Surreal”

WayV – “Unhealthy Alive”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”

Eric Nam – “Paradise”

Soyou – “Gotta Go”

