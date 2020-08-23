Watch: SSAK3 Takes 3rd Win For “Seaside Once more” On “Music Core”; Performances By ITZY, Hyolyn, ONEUS, And More

The August 22 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” up in opposition to SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria.” Hwasa got here in third place with 6,342 factors, whereas BLACKPINK got here in second place with 6,921 factors.

SSAK3 took dwelling the win with 7,530 factors, making this their third win for “Seaside Once more.”

Congratulations to SSAK3!

The day featured performances by Yang Joon Il, Capsai Shin, SUPER FIVE, Hyolyn, DreamCatcher, ITZY, ONEUS, DONGKIZ, MCND, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, ONF, (G)I-DLE, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, TREASURE, ENOi, and LUCY.

Try the performances beneath:

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

LUCY – “Jogging”

MCND – “nanana”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

Rocket Punch – “JUICY”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

SUPERFIVE – “Hi there” + “All eyes on me”

TREASURE – “BOY”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

ONEUS – “To Be Or Not To Be”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

ITZY – “Not Shy”

Hyolyn – “Say My Title”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

Han Seung Woo – “Sacrifice”

Capsai Shin – “Spicy Love”

Yang Joon Il – “Rocking Roll Once more”