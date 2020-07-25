Watch: SSAK3 Takes You Back To The Carefree Summer Of The 90s In Official “Seaside Once more” MV

SSAK3 has launched their debut MV for “Seaside Once more!”

On July 25 at eight p.m. KST, the “How Do You Play?” YouTube channel dropped the official music video for SSAK3’s debut single, “Seaside Once more” (also referred to as “Summer Sea Once more”).

The observe was launched on digital music platforms every week earlier and shortly went on to attain an ideal all-kill, making it solely the fifth track to take action in 2020. All proceeds from the group’s promotions might be donated to communities in want.

SSAK3 is a co-ed group within the model of the 1990s shaped by means of a mission on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” It options Yoo Jae Suk as “Yoo Dragon,” Lee Hyori as “Linda G,” and Rain as “B-Ryong.”

For the previous few weeks, the SSAK3 members have been exhibiting the method of their debut on “How Do You Play?”, together with the filming of their debut MV. The music video channels their throwback vibes but additionally embraces the nice and cozy and nostalgic summer time described within the lyrics.

Test it out beneath!

SSAK3 additionally lately carried out their debut observe on “Music Core.” Test it out right here!

Watch the most recent episode of “How Do You Play?” on Viki:

Watch Now