Watch: Stars Are Interviewed At The Red Carpet For 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon In Daegu

2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu has shared photographs and movies of celebrities on the crimson carpet!
This 12 months’s SBS Gayo Daejeon is solely prerecorded with a view to comply with COVID-19 protocol and to make sure security for everybody. The crimson carpet interviews have been additionally prerecorded and have been launched on SBS’s “HANBAM” YouTube channel on December 25 at 6 p.m. KST.
Try photographs of every artist on the crimson carpet, adopted by full movies of the crimson carpet with English subtitles.
IZ*ONE
NU’EST
Stray Youngsters
MOMOLAND
Jessi
aespa
TXT
GFRIEND
TREASURE
MAMAMOO
The Boyz
ENHYPEN
TWICE
SEVENTEEN
ITZY
CRAVITY
APRIL
Uhm Jung Hwa
Lee Juck
ATEEZ
MONSTA X
GOT7
Oh My Lady
(G)I-DLE
BTS
Increase, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul, and APRIL’s Naeun (MCs)
You may watch the complete crimson carpet with English subtitles under:
2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu airs on December 25 at 7:30 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable on Viki.
Additionally take a look at final 12 months’s SBS Gayo Daejeon under!
Watch Now
Add Comment