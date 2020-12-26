General News

Watch: Stars Are Interviewed At The Red Carpet For 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon In Daegu

December 26, 2020
2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu has shared photographs and movies of celebrities on the crimson carpet!

This 12 months’s SBS Gayo Daejeon is solely prerecorded with a view to comply with COVID-19 protocol and to make sure security for everybody. The crimson carpet interviews have been additionally prerecorded and have been launched on SBS’s “HANBAM” YouTube channel on December 25 at 6 p.m. KST.

Try photographs of every artist on the crimson carpet, adopted by full movies of the crimson carpet with English subtitles.

IZ*ONE

NU’EST

Stray Youngsters

MOMOLAND

Jessi

aespa

TXT

GFRIEND

TREASURE

MAMAMOO

The Boyz

ENHYPEN

TWICE

SEVENTEEN

ITZY

CRAVITY

APRIL

Uhm Jung Hwa

Lee Juck

ATEEZ

MONSTA X

GOT7

Oh My Lady

(G)I-DLE

BTS

Increase, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul, and APRIL’s Naeun (MCs)

You may watch the complete crimson carpet with English subtitles under:

2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu airs on December 25 at 7:30 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable on Viki.

Additionally take a look at final 12 months’s SBS Gayo Daejeon under!

Watch Now

