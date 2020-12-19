Watch: “Stay On” Actors Display Close Friendship While Filming Fun Festival Scenes

JTBC’s “Stay On” has launched one other behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama!

“Stay On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Website positioning Yeon Excessive College. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the college movie star and social media influencer who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the pinnacle of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

The video opens with the principle forged getting ready to movie the college competition scene.

Throughout break, Yang Hye Ji attracts the totally different drama characters on the pc. Minhyun asks to see the image she drew of him and says, “I have excessive expectations for it.” After testing the drawing, he tells the making-of digital camera, “I ran away whereas she was in the midst of drawing it as a result of it undoubtedly didn’t seem like me. However after seeing the consequence, I understand it does look just like me.” Yang Hye Ji feedback she ought to’ve made his face extra V-shaped, and Minhyun good-naturedly asks her to edit that for him.

Subsequent, VICTON’s Byungchan prepares to go on stage and sing in a watermelon masks. He shares that is to realize Ji So Hyun’s (Yang Hye Ji’s character) favor and says, “So Hyun, I like you!” Then he provides, “It’ll be upsetting if I lose once more. However I received’t wrestle to win. I’ll triumph with my very own charms.”

Byungchan goes on stage along with his masks on, however he stumbles as a result of he can’t see nicely. Because of the huge watermelon masks, he can’t hear nicely both, and the director raises his voice to present him the instructions. As soon as Byungchan is finished with the efficiency, he stoops down in embarrassment and finally hides behind the curtains.

Then Minhyun and Jung Da Bin collect collectively to movie the scene the place his character goes to check out her after a small explosion on set. They rehearse the scene completely with the director and joke about how she seems like a pet. Each actors are attentive to particulars, and because of their meticulous performing, they create a touching second between the lead characters.

Watch the making-of video beneath!

Atone for “Stay On” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now