Watch Steve Harvey’s Mind Get Blown By Family Feud Contestant’s Painful Answer

Loads of wild issues have occurred on Family Feud through the time that Steve Harvey has hosted the sport present. However, whereas Harvey has spent numerous vitality reacting to the steadily bonkers solutions that contestants have been recognized to provide whereas making an attempt to win that massive money prize, it has been uncommon for him to appear actually shook by a survey query or contestant response. Properly, I suppose we are able to chalk this one as much as the strangeness of 2020, as a result of Steve Harvey has lastly had his thoughts blown by a really painful reply.
Typically, when one of many contestants who’s being guided by means of Family Feud by Steve Harvey says one thing outrageous, our host with essentially the most responds along with his trademark foolish humor intact. This time, although, it might appear that the survey query which impressed such a painful response was only a bit an excessive amount of for the person with the mustache to take care of with out voicing some extra heartfelt opinions. Have a look:
WOW. Properly, now, to be honest to Jessie, who delivered the blow to Steve Harvey’s peace of thoughts in that clip when he stated that ladies responded to the survey by saying that males needs to be spayed / neutered, Harvey did start by letting everybody know that he wished to “boycott” the entire query anyway, so this is not actually Jessie’s fault. However, it nonetheless acquired to good ‘ol Steve, particularly contemplating that Jessie’s reply landed at Quantity 2 for survey responses.
Steve Harvey was not in any respect proud of that, both. Actually, I feel he is doing a little bit of a pretend seriousness along with his response to the survey query and solutions, however not by any sort of extensive margin. Harvey appears to be genuinely irritated at the concept that all males are canines. Go determine, proper?
Whereas Steve Harvey gave Jessie a really disillusioned look which, I am certain, he is used on his personal youngsters after they’ve failed him, he was most thrown by somebody within the viewers who was means too into the concept that males must be neutered, and shortly advised the offending social gathering to “Shut up clappin’!” Awww, that is the spunky Steve Harvey we all know and love!
Clearly, Steve Harvey and his merry band of contestants needed to stick with it alongside this path for a number of extra minutes. However, when he headed over to the Sanchez household to get their remaining solutions, he needed to take a while to level out the issues within the survey query and famous that each one males aren’t canines.
I occur to agree with Harvey, however when he stated that Jessie and his male members of the family are nice guys…nicely, the viewers did not appear that captivated with any of those propositions, and it took him saying that he, Steve Harvey, was an important man to get them on his facet of the argument. You possibly can inform that he was a bit nonplussed by how lengthy it took for the studio viewers to agree by the comical, shocked and barely cross-eyed look that got here afterward.
Properly, at the very least he made his level. Possibly subsequent time Family Feud will conduct a survey that implies a lot gentler issues as regards to males’s conduct and the potential outcomes thereof. No one desires Steve Harvey to have to provide one other speech on why we have to depart male genitalia alone, proper?
You possibly can test your native listings to see when to look at Steve Harvey on Family Feud, however if you would like to know what else you’ll be able to catch on the small display screen, try our Netflix schedule and see what’s new on Hulu this month!
