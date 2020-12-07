Watch: Stray Children, ATEEZ, And The Boyz Confirmed To Compete On “Kingdom”; Perform Powerful Collab At 2020 MAMA

Mnet has formally confirmed that Stray Children, ATEEZ, and The Boyz have all joined the lineup for “Kingdom”!

On December 6, the three teams teased their upcoming look on the idol competitors present by becoming a member of forces for a particular collaboration efficiency on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). The Boyz’s Juyeon, Stray Children’ Hyunjin, and ATEEZ’s San all took the stage collectively and danced round a gleaming crown as if battling for the throne.

After their efficiency, Mnet teased that “Kingdom”—the highly-anticipated second season of “Queendom”—was coming quickly.

Following the huge success of “Queendom” in 2019, Mnet introduced that they’d be launching a male model of the present entitled “Kingdom.” Nevertheless, not like “Queendom,” the male model kicked off with a preliminary season referred to as “Street to Kingdom,” during which seven male teams competed for a spot within the closing lineup of “Kingdom.” The program aired earlier this 12 months, with The Boyz rising the ultimate winner of the present.

“Kingdom” is slated to air someday within the first half of 2021, and information shops have beforehand reported that the present is getting ready to start filming in January.

Are you excited to see Stray Children, ATEEZ, and The Boyz compete on “Kingdom”? Watch their collaboration efficiency on the 2020 MAMA beneath, and keep tuned for additional updates on the “Kingdom” lineup!

Supply (1) (2)