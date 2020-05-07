Watch: Stray Children’ Han Surprises With MV For New Self-Composed Song “Shut”

Stray Children’ Han launched a brand new monitor!

On Could eight at midnight KST, Han shared a music video for the tune “Shut.” The monitor was co-composed by Han and Bang Chan with lyrics by Han, and Bang Chan organized it.

Han shared the story behind the tune:

“Good day, that is Han. ‘Shut’ is a tune that I wrote after being impressed by the primary scene of the movie ‘Nearer.’ The lyrics specific the way it feels to fulfill a stranger by likelihood someplace and really feel drawn to them and excited, so that you need to get nearer to them. The tune was composed with a lyrical melody and gentle melody rap, and I attempted my greatest to create a tune in a music style that I get pleasure from.”

Take a look at “Shut” beneath!