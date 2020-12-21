Watch: Stray Children’ Hyunjin Releases Beautiful Self-Composed Song Dedicated To His Late Dog

Stray Children’ Hyunjin has shocked followers with a stunning new self-composed monitor!

On December 21 at midnight KST, Hyunjin shared a music video for the music “Child Star” (literal translation), for which he co-wrote the music and penned the lyrics on his personal.

Sharing what had impressed him to put in writing the music, Hyunjin defined, “Whereas taking a look at images of [my dog] Kkami, I all of a sudden felt sorry that I didn’t have that many images of [my late dog] Kkomi, so I ended up penning this music. I wrote the lyrics hoping that my letter would attain a type of fairly stars far off within the sky.”

Try Hyunjin’s heartfelt new music “Child Star” beneath!