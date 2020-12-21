General News

Watch: Stray Children’ Hyunjin Releases Beautiful Self-Composed Song Dedicated To His Late Dog

December 21, 2020
1 Min Read

Stray Children’ Hyunjin has shocked followers with a stunning new self-composed monitor!

On December 21 at midnight KST, Hyunjin shared a music video for the music “Child Star” (literal translation), for which he co-wrote the music and penned the lyrics on his personal.

Sharing what had impressed him to put in writing the music, Hyunjin defined, “Whereas taking a look at images of [my dog] Kkami, I all of a sudden felt sorry that I didn’t have that many images of [my late dog] Kkomi, so I ended up penning this music. I wrote the lyrics hoping that my letter would attain a type of fairly stars far off within the sky.”

Try Hyunjin’s heartfelt new music “Child Star” beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.