Watch: Stray Children’ I.N. Is The “Maknae On Prime” In Fun New MV (That includes Bang Chan And Changbin)

Stray Children’ I.N shocked with a brand new music video!

On January 16, I.N launched a music video for “Maknae on Prime” (literal title), that includes group members Bang Chan and Changbin. The phrase “maknae” means the youngest member of a gaggle, and the lyrics speak about how I.N often is the youngest however he’s on the high of their hierarchy.

I.N and Bang Chan composed the track, and lyrics have been written by I.N, Changbin, and Bang Chan. Via the YouTube description, I.N wrote that he’d needed to indicate varied totally different sides of himself by means of the observe. “Please get pleasure from watching and listening to it!” he wrote. “I’ll maintain releasing varied totally different songs and music! Lastly, I hope that every one the maknaes listening to it will cling in there…! Thanks!”

