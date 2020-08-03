Watch: Stray Kids And The Boyz Face Off In “Idol On The Quiz” Preview; MCs Tease Lee Know For Losing Juyeon’s Number

Stray Kids and The Boyz will probably be going head-to-head on MBC’s new idol quiz present!

“Idol on the Quiz” is a brand new selection present hosted by Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu by which Ok-pop idols from totally different nationalities participate in plenty of distinctive quizzes.

The third episode of this system, which airs this Monday, will function members of Stray Kids and The Boyz as friends: Stray Kids’ Felix, Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Bang Chan will probably be going through off in opposition to The Boyz’s Juyeon, Kevin, Jacob, and New.

Initially of the upcoming episode, Jang Sung Kyu remarks, “I heard that these two teams are on pleasant phrases with each other,” and Felix confirms, “I do know Kevin and Jacob.” Hyunjin shares that whereas he hasn’t gotten that near any of The Boyz but, “Out of all of the members, I’m type of closest to Juyeon.”

Juyeon then reveals that he and Lee Know are buddies, commenting, “Lee Know and I’ve even exchanged numbers.” Nevertheless, everybody on set later cracks up when Lee Know confesses, “I misplaced Juyeon’s quantity after I reset my telephone.”

The MCs proceed to tease Lee Know over his confession, with Jang Sung Kyu joking, “Are you positive you didn’t solely erase Juyeon’s quantity on objective?” Jung Hyung Don playfully provides, “So is that this your approach of social distancing?”

“Idol on the Quiz” additionally launched a preview of its upcoming episode by which Hyunjin shares a hilarious “tip” for learning. Because the Stray Kids members put together for the present of their dressing room, Hyunjin remarks, “I heard someplace that you simply when you do that, you’ll be able to memorize all the things.” He then cracks his bandmates up by pretending to scoop up the knowledge from the e book in entrance of him and take up it into his head.

Nevertheless, the preview goes on to tease that Hyunjin’s uncommon tactic might have labored: because the MCs look on in amazement, the idol will get a number of solutions right in a row. The video’s captions then reveal that The Boyz are simply as passionate, with Jacob even rolling on the ground to energetically act out one of many questions.

To search out out which group will emerge the triumphant victor, tune in to the following episode of “Idol on the Quiz” on August three at 8:30 p.m. KST! The present will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at the preview—and a brand new sneak peek of Hyunjin appropriately guessing a music primarily based on a verbal description of its choreography—beneath!

You can even watch the most recent episode of “Idol on the Quiz” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now