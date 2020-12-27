Watch: Stray Kids Covers 2PM’s “My Home” In New Dance Practice Video For 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon

Stray Kids has shared a brand new dance observe video for his or her cowl of 2PM’s “My Home”!

On December 27, Stray Kids dropped a dance observe video for his or her cowl efficiency on the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu, the place they took on the viral hit by their JYP Leisure labelmates. The track, which was initially launched again in 2015, immediately reentered the highlight in 2020 after having fun with an surprising resurgence in recognition early this 12 months.

The newly launched clip offers followers a full view of all of the Stray Kids members as they tackle the enduring choreography for “My Home.”

Try Stray Kids’s new dance observe video under!

You may as well watch the complete 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu with English subtitles right here:

