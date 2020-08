Stray Kids shared a primary have a look at their September comeback!

The group has revealed a trailer for “IN生” (“IN LIVE”), the repackaged model of their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”), they usually introduced that their comeback is scheduled for September 14.

Try the trailer under!

Stray Kids’ newest album got here out in June and options the title observe “God’s Menu.”

Keep tuned for extra teasers!