Watch: Stray Kids Gets Hyped As They React To Their “God’s Menu” Music Video

On June 19, Stray Kids shared a video of the members reacting to their very own “God’s Menu” music video!

On June 17, Stray Kids launched their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) with their title observe “God’s Menu.” Even earlier than its launch, the album surpassed 200,000 inventory pre-orders, breaking the group’s private file. After its launch, the group confirmed off their worldwide fame because the album topped iTunes charts in 23 international locations.

Firstly of the response video, the members begin screaming excitedly, and so they all appear keen to start out the video. Bang Chan by accident misses the “play” button due to his trembling hand, incomes shouts of complaints from his members. Fortuitously, the music video begins quickly, and the members cease speaking to concentrate on it.

All through the video, the members hype one another up with heartfelt compliments and feedback of awe. Han calls for, “Why am I so good-looking?,” and Hyunjin playfully offers him a warning whereas Changbin feedback, “You’re so cool!” When his half his over, Han stops the video, and Bang Chan stares at him in bewilderment. Changbin factors to the door as he shouts, “Hey! You, depart!” Bang Chan softly chides Han, saying, “Don’t break the movement.”

The music video continues, and the members scream in awe and reward one another in pleasure. When the music video is over, Han shares, “I believe it’s totally different from the opposite music movies we filmed,” and Felix provides, “It’s actually refreshing.” They even re-watch the music video to take a more in-depth have a look at it.

After watching it for the second time, the members share their amazement about how effectively it turned out. Han feedback, “I’m actually curious how STAYs (fandom title) will react to it.” Hyunjin agrees and says he thinks their followers will discover it refreshing. Bang Chan provides, “They’ll prefer it.” Then he smiles on the display and asks the followers to get pleasure from their music video.

Try the response video beneath!