Watch: Stray Kids Goes All Out In High-Energy Dance Practice Video For “TA”

Stray Kids has shared an thrilling new dance video!

On November 25 at midnight KST, Stray Kids formally launched the highly effective dance observe video for his or her track “TA,” one of many B-sides from their first full-length album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”). The group first gave followers a glimpse of the video throughout their current on-line live performance “Unlock : GO LIVE IN LIFE,” which was held on “Past Stay” this previous weekend.

The video provides followers an exhilarating view of the dynamic choreography for the track, in addition to the members’ cool formations and enjoyable interactions all through the observe.

Take a look at Stray Kids’ new dance observe video for “TA” beneath!