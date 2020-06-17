General News

Watch: Stray Kids Goes Harder Than Ever With Spicy And Intense “God’s Menu” MV

June 17, 2020
1 Min Read

Stray Kids is again with their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) and a music video for the title observe “God’s Menu”!

“God’s Menu” is a hip hop observe characterised by highly effective rap sections. It’s composed by 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han) and VERSACHOI, and the lyrics are additionally written by 3RACHA. Robust onomatopoeia like “du du du” positioned all through the music provides a extra addicting component to the music.

Try the music video beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment