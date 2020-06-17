Watch: Stray Kids Goes Harder Than Ever With Spicy And Intense “God’s Menu” MV

Stray Kids is again with their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) and a music video for the title observe “God’s Menu”!

“God’s Menu” is a hip hop observe characterised by highly effective rap sections. It’s composed by 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han) and VERSACHOI, and the lyrics are additionally written by 3RACHA. Robust onomatopoeia like “du du du” positioned all through the music provides a extra addicting component to the music.

Try the music video beneath!