Watch: Stray Kids Is Amazed By Their Own “Again Door” MV In Reaction Video

Stray Kids has shared a response video for his or her new “Again Door” music video!

The members reveal that they’re watching their very own music video for first time, about 30 minutes earlier than it formally drops. Watching themselves dance, Hyunjin mentions that the members needed to restart filming each time the video minimize to incorporate extra members throughout the choreography scenes. Han then remarks that he’s impressed by the standard of the video, and Hyunjin responds that the video was made utilizing digicam.

Later, Changbin is stunned by the transitions and asks, “How are we altering like that?” The opposite members are amazed as nicely, noticing the water throughout their choreography scenes within the first refrain, which was added in later by means of enhancing. Impressed by the video, Seungmin says, “I feel I want to observe this a minimum of twice.”

The members proceed to be shocked by the particular results, they usually replay the moments when the members disappear and multiply. Stray Kids finally ends up watching the video 3 times, and Han says, “It’s important to have a look at the environment.” Lee Know makes everybody snicker when he responds that the one factor he sees is Hyunjin, whose light-colored shirt seems like his pores and skin. I.N then mentions that their music video for “God’s Menu” was fascinating to observe, however the video for “Again Door” is even higher.

After they end watching their video, Bang Chan says, “I’m actually curious concerning the followers’ reactions,” and Seungmin agrees that he’d wish to watch their followers’ personal response movies. Felix shares that he’s excited for the followers to see the music video themselves.

Take a look at Stray Kids’ reactions under!