Watch: Stray Kids Members Transform Into Spies In Teaser For Mnet’s “Discovering SKZ – God Version”

A teaser has been launched for the upcoming season of Stray Kids’ actuality present “Discovering SKZ”!

It was introduced final week that the group is launching a second season of their Mnet actuality present.

The teaser launched on June 10 has vibes of a spy motion movie because the members present charismatic gazes whereas focusing on somebody.

The season will start with the eight members every discovering their very own “god powers” to develop into eight gods, and they’ll then struggle to steal one another’s powers.

“Discovering SKZ – God Version” is ready to premiere on June 24 at 7 p.m. KST through Mnet and digital channel M2.

The present’s premiere is per week after the group’s comeback with their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) on June 17.

Watch the “Discovering SKZ – God Version” teaser under!

