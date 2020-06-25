Watch: Stray Kids Shows Powerful Energy And Synchronization In “God’s Menu” Dance Practice Video

Stray Kids has dropped the dance follow video for his or her newest title monitor, “God’s Menu!”

On June 17, Stray Kids launched their first studio album, “GO生,” and the music video for “God’s Menu.” Since then, the album has damaged private data for the group for iTunes charts and first-week gross sales. It additionally not too long ago topped Gaon’s bodily albums chart.

In the dance follow video, the Stray Kids members present their flawless synchronization and spotlight the highly effective choreography that matches the lyrics and messages of the songs.

Test it out under!