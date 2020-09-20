Watch: Stray Kids Talks About “Again Door” Choreo, Comeback Hair, And More Behind The Scenes Of Their New MV

Stray Kids has launched a brand new making-of movie for his or her “Again Door” music video!

The new behind-the-scenes video reveals the boys joking round on set after an lively session of filming, having enjoyable as they play with the props and take images of each other.

On the second day of filming, the group shoot extra of their choreography scenes for the music video. I.N feedback, “This music video has numerous synchronized choreography.” Hyunjin asks I.N, “Are there another key factors?” I.N excitedly solutions, “All of us modified our hair!” Hyunjin cutely responds, “That’s not it. It’s your charming face.”

Whereas monitoring their takes, Lee Know adorably factors out “STBY” on the display for “stand-by” and asks them to vary the B to an A (for Stray Kids’ fandom title, STAY).

After evaluating their choreography, Felix shares, “Fairly than dancing actually critically, I believe our choreography this time captures the sensation of getting enjoyable collectively, as if we had been dancing and having fun with ourselves at a pageant.” Lee Know provides, “Our choreography entails numerous large formations this time, and I’m happy that it is a music video that may present all of that properly.”

Later, Han introduces his outfit by saying, “As you may see, my outfit is de facto cool. I don’t know if my hair coloration comes out properly [on camera], however there’s blue, there’s yellow, and I’m principally a chameleon. The which means of this hair is that irrespective of the music, I can swimsuit it properly and be very cool.” He instantly apologizes earlier than including, “That was a joke. Along with our members, there are such a lot of folks right here working arduous for us, so our video is popping out properly.”

He pauses to pose for images, then continues, “We shot our album jacket images right here too. We solely picked and included issues our STAY would really like, so it’s inevitable that you’ll prefer it.”

Felix and Bang Chan later focus on their huge ending scene, with the Stray Kids chief commenting, “The scale was actually big. I’m form of wanting ahead to the ‘Again Door’ music video. No, really, I’m wanting ahead to it rather a lot. It’s a scale that can’t disappoint.”

Watch the total making-of movie under!