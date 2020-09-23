Watch: Stray Kids Wins With “Again Door” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Moonbin & Sanha, CRAVITY, YooA, And More

Stray Kids grabbed a trophy for “Again Door”!

On the September 23 episode of “Present Champion,” the songs up for first place had been BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez),” Stray Kids’ “Again Door,” ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha’s “Dangerous Thought,” OVAN’s “Blissful Birthday,” and Oh My Woman member YooA’s “Bon Voyage.” Stray Kids got here in first!

Performances on this week’s episode had been additionally by Moonbin & Sanha, YooA, fromis_9, ONEUS, KNK, CRAVITY, B.O.Y, OnlyOneOf, Bumkey, A.C.E, VAV, cignature, LUNARSOLAR, Lee-Nu and Jang Jeong Han, XUM, and Byulzzi.

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

XUM – “DDALALA”

Bumkey – “COVID-19”

B.O.Y – “Miss You”

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

Lee-Nu, Jang Jeong Han – “Mistake”

OnlyOneOf – “A Tune of Ice & Hearth”

VAV – “Made for Two”

cignature – “ARISONG”

Byulzzi – “BBIBBOBBIBBO”

A.C.E – “Favourite Boys”

ONEUS – “Airplane”

KNK – “RIDE”

Moonbin & Sanha – “Dangerous Thought”

YooA – “Bon Voyage”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!