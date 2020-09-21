General News

Watch: Stray Kids Yearns For A Lost Love In New MV For “Ex”

September 21, 2020
Stray Kids has launched an emotional new music video!

On September 21 at midnight KST, Stray Kids dropped their music video for “Ex,” one of many B-sides from their new repackaged album “IN生” (“IN LIFE”).

The wistful love tune—and its accompanying music video—provides Stray Kids an opportunity to indicate off a wholly completely different aspect of themselves from their highly effective performances for his or her intense title observe “Again Door.”

Take a look at Stray Kids’ new music video for “Ex” beneath, and should you haven’t already seen it, you’ll be able to take a look at the high-energy video for his or her title observe “Again Door” right here!

