Watch: Stray Youngsters’ Changbin And PENTAGON’s Wooseok Perform For Producers In 2nd Round Of “Present Me The Money 9”

Stray Youngsters’ Changbin and PENTAGON’s Wooseok tried out for the second preliminaries within the October 30 episode of “Present Me the Money 9.”

The two rappers had handed the primary preliminaries and made it to the crew choice spherical the place that they had 60 seconds to indicate their abilities. Changbin was despatched by way of by the producer JUSTHIS within the first preliminary spherical, and the producer defined earlier than Changbin’s second efficiency that he’d handed him initially due to he had the vibe of a rapper. Sadly, Changbin was failed by the 4 producer groups for his second spherical efficiency and eradicated from the competitors.

Wooseok additionally placed on a rap efficiency for the producers, and he obtained a go from the Dynamic Duo and BewhY crew and fails from the opposite groups. Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko started, “It was very well composed” and BewhY continued, “It didn’t really feel completely full, so you’ll not persevering with with us.” Due to this fact, Wooseok was additionally eradicated after not matching with a producer crew.

Wooseok replied, “It was such an honor. Thanks.” He commented after leaving the stage that it was a significant expertise.

Watch their performances under!

Wooseok wrote on Twitter, “‘SMTM9’ was a brand new problem and expertise for me. I discovered rather a lot and felt quite a lot of issues. I’ll preserve exhibiting you the way my music is enhancing little by little. Thanks.”

[#우석] SMTM9 저에게 새로운 도전이었고 경험이었습니다? 보고 배운 것도 많고 느낀 것도 많아서 앞으로도 여러분에게 점점 더 발전하는 저의 음악 들려드릴게요???? 감사합니다~~:) pic.twitter.com/r7LpgSQeHs — PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) October 30, 2020

Supply (1) (2)