Watch: Stray Youngsters’ Changbin Drops Emotional Self-Composed Track Featuring Bang Chan

Stray Youngsters’ Changbin has stunned followers with a robust new track!

On Could 17 at midnight KST, Changbin shared a music video for the observe “Streetlight,” for which he co-wrote the music along with Bang Chan and penned the lyrics on his personal.

Changbin additionally opened up concerning the which means behind “Streetlight,” explaining, “It’s a track through which I exploit the lyrics to match an individual who suffers emotional ache and sorrow on his personal with out telling anybody, who smiles and pretends like issues are okay, to a streetlight.”

He went on to supply recommendation to anybody who was combating that type of expertise, including, “If you happen to ask somebody for recommendation about your issues, even when that particular person can’t resolve the whole lot for you, simply opening up about your emotions makes your coronary heart relaxation a bit simpler.”

“To be trustworthy,” he continued, “earlier than I wrote this track, there was a time once I additionally actually struggled by myself and wasn’t in a position to inform anybody. However by writing these emotions into my lyrics and recording this track, I felt like I had shared them with somebody, which gave me a way of reduction.”

Changbin concluded, “I hope that the individuals who take heed to this track may also discover somebody who will take heed to what they need to say and empathize with their ache.”

Take a look at “Streetlight” under!