Watch: Stray Youngsters’ Changbin Impresses On “Present Me The Money 9”

Stray Youngsters’ Changbin tried out on the premiere of “Present Me the Money 9”!

Mnet’s well-liked rap competitors present started its new season on October 16, and one of many contestants to carry out within the first preliminaries was Changbin.

“It was my dream to carry out on stage, so I debuted as an idol and I’m very blissful in my life as an idol,” mentioned Changbin. He shared that he needs to point out what he can do and listen to folks say, “Ah, there’s somebody who’s that good at rapping in Stray Youngsters.”

Whereas the episode had addressed the truth that some rappers are prejudiced in opposition to idol rappers, Changbin clearly impressed along with his efficiency. Producer JUSTHIS handed him via to the following spherical. “My subsequent objective? It’s to win,” Changbin mentioned.

Watch Changbin on “Present Me the Money 9” under!

