Watch: Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin Captivates In Dance Cover Of SHINee’s Taemin’s “Felony”

Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin stunned followers with an thrilling new dance cowl!

On December 30, Hyunjin shared a video of himself taking up the highly effective choreography to SHINee’s Taemin’s “Felony.” Giving it his all, the Stray Youngsters member even begins the track together with his arms certain—similar to Taemin does in his unique performances of the track.

Hyunjin has beforehand named Taemin as one of many senior idols he turns to for inspiration throughout dance apply, mentioning that he watches movies of the SHINee member to encourage himself.

Try Hyunjin’s dance cowl of “Felony” beneath!

Watch each Stray Youngsters and Taemin carry out on the 2020 KBS Music Competition right here:

