Watch: Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin Wows With Self-Choreographed Dance To Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over”

Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin has stunned followers with an emotional new dance video!

On Might 10, Stray Youngsters launched the newest installment of their “SKZ-PLAYER” collection—a strong video of Hyunjin dancing alone to Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over.”

Hyunjin additionally revealed that he had personally choreographed the dance within the video, writing, “I assumed again to the toughest time in my life whereas creating the choreography for this track.

“First, the rationale I selected this track was as a result of—whereas looking for a track that was best-suited to the three themes of vacancy, despair, and longing—I assumed that the vacancy that comes when the occasion’s over is similar feeling because the loneliness you’re feeling returning residence after acting on an enormous stage, already lacking that [stage].

“I attempted to specific that feeling to one of the best of my capacity, and I hope that it was conveyed [through the video].”

Try Hyunjin’s expressive new dance video set to “When the Party’s Over” under!